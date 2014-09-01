Islamic State poses global threat, Iraqi minister says

Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) facilitate displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

GENEVA (Reuters) - Islamic State has committed barbaric acts against civilians in Iraq, threatening the country’s territorial integrity and posing a global threat, the Iraqi government’s human rights minister said on Monday in an appeal for international support.

“The land of ancient Babylon is subjected to threats starting to its very independence, they are attempting to change its demographic and cultural composition,” Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani told an emergency debate at the U.N. Human Rights Council.

“Isis is not an Iraqi phenomenon, it is a transnational phenomenon that poses an imminent danger to all countries of the world, it defies all human rights principles and international law,” he told the 47-member Geneva forum.