Iraqi PM asks parliament to declare state of emergency after insurgents seize Mosu

Iraq's Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki prepares to vote during parliamentary election in Baghdad April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki has asked parliament to declare a state of emergency after Sunni Islamist insurgents seized control of most of the country’s second largest city, Mosul.

Militants from the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) and their allies overran a military base and freed hundreds of prisoners early on Tuesday in a spectacular strike against the Shi‘ite-led Iraqi government.