Iraqi forces aim to capture Mosul: spokesman
August 18, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Iraqi forces aim to capture Mosul: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi forces are planning an assault on the northern city of Mosul, hoping to retake it from Islamic State fighters, the spokesman for the country’s counter-terrorism unit said on Monday.

“The new tactic of launching a quick attack shrouded by secrecy proved successful and we are determined to keep following the new assault tactics with help of intelligence provided by Americans,” spokesman Sabah Nouri told Reuters.

“The next stop will be Mosul.”

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Andrew Heavens

