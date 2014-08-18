Iraqi forces aim to capture Mosul: spokesman

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi forces are planning an assault on the northern city of Mosul, hoping to retake it from Islamic State fighters, the spokesman for the country’s counter-terrorism unit said on Monday.

“The new tactic of launching a quick attack shrouded by secrecy proved successful and we are determined to keep following the new assault tactics with help of intelligence provided by Americans,” spokesman Sabah Nouri told Reuters.

“The next stop will be Mosul.”