June 18, 2014 / 5:54 PM / 3 years ago

White House says sees no major disruption in oil supplies in Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Advances by militants in Iraq have not substantially impeded oil supplies in that country, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Wednesday.

“At this point we have not seen major disruptions in oil supplies in Iraq,” Carney told reporters at a briefing. A refinery taken over by militants in Iraq produced oil for domestic consumption and had stopped producing in recent days, he added.

Carney declined to comment on whether the Obama administration is considering tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to stabilize oil prices.

Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Susan Heavey

