Iraq presidency convenes parliament in first step to form new government
#World News
June 26, 2014 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

Iraq presidency convenes parliament in first step to form new government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iraq's Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki speaks during an interview with Reuters in Baghdad January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s presidency issued a decree on Thursday for a parliament session on July 1, state television said, starting the process of forming a new government amid an insurgency that threatens the country’s unity.

Vice President Khudair al-Khuzai, who is acting president and a close ally of Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, announced the session would be held.

Three months after elections, a chorus of Iraqi and international voices have called for the government formation process to be started.

Reporting by Oliver Holmes; editing by John Stonestreet

