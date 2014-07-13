Iraq parliament postpones meeting on new government to Tuesday

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s parliament postponed until Tuesday a meeting aimed at agreeing on the formation of a new government because of a lack of consensus, parliamentary officials and a lawmaker said on Sunday.

Deputies had gathered in parliament for talks intended to agree a prime minister, president and speaker of parliament, three months after Iraq’s parliamentary election.

The political impasse has been given added urgency by the Islamist-led insurgency which swept through Sunni provinces of northern Iraq last month and has threatened Baghdad.