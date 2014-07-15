Iraq parliament meets to decide on forming government

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s parliament met on Tuesday for talks aimed at breaking a political impasse which has held up the formation of a government to tackle an Islamist insurgency which swept through northern Iraq towards Baghdad.

Acting speaker Mehdi al-Hafidh called on parliamentarians to cast their votes for a parliamentary speaker, the first of three leadership posts which need to be decided. The others are the presidency followed by the prime minister.

Moderate Sunni Islamist politician Salim Jabouri is the front runner for the speaker’s role.