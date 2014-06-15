FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pentagon intensifies U.S. diplomatic security in Baghdad
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 15, 2014 / 9:19 PM / 3 years ago

Pentagon intensifies U.S. diplomatic security in Baghdad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military is providing intensified security for U.S. diplomatic facilities in Baghdad, the Pentagon said on Sunday, as the Iraqi government sought to repel a stunning advance by Islamist militants who have seized several Iraqi cities.

“A small number of (Defense Department) personnel are augmenting State Department security assets in Baghdad to help ensure the safety of our facilities,” Pentagon spokesman Rear Admiral John Kirby said in a statement.

Earlier on Sunday, the State Department said it would move some workers out of the giant U.S. Embassy in Baghdad to other U.S. diplomatic facilities inside and outside of Iraq.

Kirby said the movement of U.S. personnel would take place aboard commercial, charter or State Department aircraft. “The U.S. military has airlift assets at the ready should State Department request them,” he said.

Reporting by Missy Ryan; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.