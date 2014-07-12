Main Iraqi Sunni bloc chooses Jabouri as nominee for parliament speaker: lawmaker

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s main Sunni political coalition chose lawmaker Salim al-Jabouri on Saturday night as its nominee for parliament speaker, a senior Sunni politician said.

“We have agreed on Salim Jabouri for the post of parliament speaker,” said lamwaker Dhafer Al-Ani, a leading member of the new Sunni political coalition, called the Patriotic Alliance, which includes the major Sunni groups in parliament.

Jabouri is a moderate Sunni Islamist.

The appointment of the speaker in Sunday’s parliament session would be the first step towards naming a government more than three months after national elections, as Baghdad tries to tackle a Sunni insurgency that has seized large sections of northern and western Iraq.