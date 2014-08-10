FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq's Maliki remains defiant on third term as insurgency rages
August 10, 2014

Iraq's Maliki remains defiant on third term as insurgency rages

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki indicated that he will not drop his bid for a third term and accused the president of violating the constitution in a tough televised speech likely to deepen political tensions as a Sunni insurgency rages.

Maliki, seen as an authoritarian and sectarian leader, has defied calls by Sunnis, Kurds, some fellow Shi‘ites and regional power broker Iran to step aside for a less polarising figure who can unite Iraqis against Islamic State militants.

