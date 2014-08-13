Pope writes to U.N. to highlight 'the tears and cries' of Iraqi Christians

Pope Francis speaks as he leads the Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME (Reuters) - Pope Francis renewed his appeal on Wednesday for international action to stop suffering among religious minorities in war-torn northern Iraq, calling for help in a letter to U.N. Secretary General Ban-Ki Moon.

“I write to you, Mr Secretary General, and place before you the tears, the suffering and the heartfelt cries of despair of Christians and other religious minorities of the beloved land of Iraq,” the Pope said in the letter.

The Vatican called on Muslim religious leaders on Tuesday to condemn the activity of Islamic State militants in Iraq, said the international community was compelled to do all it could under international law to prevent the violence.