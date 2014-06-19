Iraq needs internal dialogue, not external intervention: Saudi source

DOHA (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia considers political dialogue among Iraqis and not outside intervention to be the way to solve Iraq’s turmoil, a Saudi source said on Thursday, adding that several leading Western powers agreed with that position.

“No outside interference will be of any benefit,” the source told Reuters.

"Saudi Arabia, the U.S., France and the UK are all in agreement that dialogue and a political solution is the way forward in Iraq," the source said.