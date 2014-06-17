FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eight Siemens workers rescued from Iraq, says Germany
June 17, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Eight Siemens workers rescued from Iraq, says Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German foreign ministry said on Tuesday that eight Germans working for the engineering company Siemens had been rescued from an area of Iraq that has fallen into the hands of insurgents north of Baghdad.

“All the German employees who were trapped in the power plant in Baiji are now in safety,” said a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

Although the workers were not in acute danger, fears had grown that the Islamists might take the foreign workers hostage.

Last week Sunni militants moved into the northern town of Baiji, home to Iraq’s largest refinery, before later withdrawing to nearby villages.

Spiegel online reported that Iraqi military helicopters and an aircraft chartered by Siemens had flown the foreign workers out of the danger zone on Sunday. The technicians had been modernizing the plant.

Siemens declined to comment.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Stephen Brown and Madeline Chambers

