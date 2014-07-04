FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top Iraq cleric says lack of new government 'regrettable failure'
#World News
July 4, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Top Iraq cleric says lack of new government 'regrettable failure'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The inability of Iraq’s parliament to agree on a new government in its first session was a “regrettable failure”, Iraq’s top Shi‘ite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, said in a Friday sermon delivered by his aide.

“Last Tuesday the first session of parliament convened. People were optimistic that this would be a good start for this council in its commitment to the constitutional and legal texts,” his aide, Ahmed al-Safi, said in the sermon.

“But what happened afterwards, in that the speaker and his deputies were not elected before the session finished, was a regrettable failure.”

Sistani also reiterated his call that the new government should have “broad national acceptance”.

Reporting by Isra al-Rubei'i and Raheem Salman; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
