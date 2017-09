UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (R) meets with Iraq's top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf, in this July 24, 2014 picture provided by the United Nations. Ban sought guidance from Iraq's top cleric on Thursday, as he urged Iraqi politicians to form an inclusive government that can confront a Sunni militant insurgency. REUTERS/Eskinder Debebe/United Nations/Handout via Reuters

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s top cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, called on political leaders on Friday to refrain from clinging to their posts, in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, who has defied demands that he step aside.

Speaking through an aide who delivered a sermon after Friday prayers, Sistani said leaders should be flexible so that political deadlocks can be broken and Iraq can confront dangers and terrorism.