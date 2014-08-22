FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sistani calls on Iraqis to confront Islamic State insurgents
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 22, 2014 / 10:09 AM / 3 years ago

Sistani calls on Iraqis to confront Islamic State insurgents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Iraq’s most influential cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, said on Friday that all sides agreed on the need to form a “proper” government in Baghdad and repeated his call on compatriots to fight Islamic State insurgents.

Speaking through an aide after Friday prayer sermons in the sacred Shi‘ite Muslim city of Kerbala, Sistani expressed concern over the plight of about 18,000 Shi‘ites in the town of Amerli who are surrounded by Islamic State militants.

Reporting by Raheem Salman; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.