Iraq parliament's acting speaker: no deal on new speaker, no quorum
#World News
July 1, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

Iraq parliament's acting speaker: no deal on new speaker, no quorum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The acting speaker of Iraq’s newly elected parliament said no agreement had been reached on naming a new speaker and that the parliament now had no quorum.

Lawmakers had taken a recess to discuss candidates for a speaker, who has traditionally been Sunni Muslim, as well as two deputies who are Shi‘ite and Kurdish. Parliament convened with 255 deputies out of 328, but only 75 returned after the recess.

“No agreement has been made on the speaker,” acting speaker Mehdi al-Hafidh told lawmakers. “We have a lack of quorum and lack of agreement on the names.”

Reporting by Oliver Holmes and Raheem Salman; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz, editing by John Stonestreet

