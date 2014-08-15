FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi tribal leader says he is willing to work with Abadi under right terms
August 15, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

Iraqi tribal leader says he is willing to work with Abadi under right terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - One of Iraq’s most powerful Sunni tribal leaders said on Friday he was ready to work with the new prime minister, Haider al-Abadi, provided he protected the rights of the minority sect, which was marginalized by his predecessor.

In a television appearance, Ali Hatem Suleiman, head of the Dulaimi tribe that dominates the Sunni heartland Anbar province, said a decision on whether or not to fight the Sunni Islamic State militants who pose a major threat to Iraq’s security would come later.

Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Kevin Liffey

