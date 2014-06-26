FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq PM says Syria carried out air strikes inside Iraq: BBC
#World News
June 26, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Iraq PM says Syria carried out air strikes inside Iraq: BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Syria has carried out air strikes inside Iraqi territory this week, Iraq Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki was quoted on Thursday as telling the BBC.

The article said Maliki confirmed that Syrian jets had bombed militants near the border town of al-Qaim. Maliki said he did not ask for the raid but “welcomed” any strike against the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) militant group, the BBC said.

Syrian state media has denied the country has carried out attacks on Iraq.

Reporting by Oliver Holmes: editing by John Stonestreet

