Iraq PM says Syria carried out air strikes inside Iraq: BBC

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Syria has carried out air strikes inside Iraqi territory this week, Iraq Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki was quoted on Thursday as telling the BBC.

The article said Maliki confirmed that Syrian jets had bombed militants near the border town of al-Qaim. Maliki said he did not ask for the raid but “welcomed” any strike against the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) militant group, the BBC said.

Syrian state media has denied the country has carried out attacks on Iraq.

