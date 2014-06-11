Turkey says militants hold 80 Turks hostage in Iraq's Mosul

ANKARA (Reuters) - Militants from an al Qaeda splinter group are holding 80 Turkish citizens seized in two separate incidents in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said 49 of its citizens had been seized at its consulate-general and transferred to another part of the city, while 31 others - truck drivers who were abducted on Tuesday - were being held hostage at a power station in Mosul.