Militants seize 48 Turks at consulate in Iraq's Mosul: source

A burnt vehicle belonging to the Iraqi security forces is left on a road one day after radical Sunni Muslim insurgents seized control of the city of Mosul June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Militants seized 48 Turks in an attack on the Turkish consulate in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul on Wednesday, including the consul-general, three children and several members of Turkey’s special forces, a source in the prime minister’s office said.

The group was taken from the consulate building to a militant base. Turkish authorities confirmed that all of them are unharmed, the source said.