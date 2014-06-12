FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Militants seize 48 Turks at consulate in Iraq's Mosul: source
June 12, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Militants seize 48 Turks at consulate in Iraq's Mosul: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A burnt vehicle belonging to the Iraqi security forces is left on a road one day after radical Sunni Muslim insurgents seized control of the city of Mosul June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Militants seized 48 Turks in an attack on the Turkish consulate in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul on Wednesday, including the consul-general, three children and several members of Turkey’s special forces, a source in the prime minister’s office said.

The group was taken from the consulate building to a militant base. Turkish authorities confirmed that all of them are unharmed, the source said.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk and John Stonestreet

