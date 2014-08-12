FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey welcomes choice of new Iraq leader, urges support for new government
August 12, 2014 / 2:44 PM / 3 years ago

Turkey welcomes choice of new Iraq leader, urges support for new government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey welcomed the naming of Haider al-Abadi as Iraq’s new prime minister-delegate on Tuesday and called on Iraq’s political leaders to back his efforts to form a new government.

“It is a positive and important development for the Iraqi President Fouad Masoum to mandate Haider al-Abadi as prime minister ... We wish him success in his post,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

“We call on all Iraqi political leaders to act in consensus and support the formation of the new government.”

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Alison Williams

