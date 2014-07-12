FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. Iraq envoy warns of 'chaos' without progress to form government
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 12, 2014 / 10:58 AM / 3 years ago

U.N. Iraq envoy warns of 'chaos' without progress to form government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nickolay Mladenov, the United Nations Secretary-General Special Representative for Iraq, visits a Iraqi refugee camp on the outskirts of Arbil in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The U.N. special envoy to Iraq said on Saturday the country could plunge into chaos if its divided parliament fails to move forward on forming a government in its next session set for Sunday.

Nickolay Mladenov called on all lawmakers to attend the session.

Lack of progress on choosing the top three government posts - president, prime minister, and speaker - “will only serve the interests of those who seek to divide the people of Iraq and destroy their chances for peace and prosperity,” he said in a statement.

Reporting By Maggie Fick, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.