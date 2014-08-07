France calls for U.N. Security Council meeting over Iraq situation

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius called on Thursday for the United Nations Security Council to hold an emergency meeting over the situation in Iraq after Islamic State militants seized the country’s largest Christian city.
“Faced with the seriousness of this situation ... France requests an emergency meeting of the Security Council so that the international community can mobilize to counter the terrorist threat in Iraq,” Fabius said in a statement.
Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Ingrid Melander