U.N. chief urges international community to help Iraq government, people

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Thursday he was “deeply appalled” by reports of attacks by Islamic State militants in Kirkuk and Qaraqosh in Iraq and called on the international community to help the country’s government.

In a statement Ban called “on the international community, especially those with the influence and resources to positively impact the situation, to support the Government and people of Iraq and to do all it can to help alleviate the suffering of the population affected by the current conflict in Iraq.”

Sunni militants captured Iraq’s biggest Christian town, Qaraqosh, prompting many residents to flee, while in Kirkuk two car bombs exploded and killed 11 people near a Shi‘ite mosque holding displaced people, said security and medical sources.