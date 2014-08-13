FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. Security Council urges swift creation of inclusive Iraqi government
#World News
August 13, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

U.N. Security Council urges swift creation of inclusive Iraqi government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council said on Wednesday it was encouraged by the nomination of Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Haider al-Abadi as it was an important step toward creating an inclusive government representing all parts of the country’s society.

In a statement, the 15-member council urged al-Abadi “to work swiftly to form such a government as quickly as possible and within the constitutional time-frame” and called on “all political parties and their supporters to remain calm and respect the political process governed by the Constitution.”

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
