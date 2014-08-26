FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. rights forum to hold emergency session on Islamic State abuses
August 26, 2014 / 5:56 PM / 3 years ago

U.N. rights forum to hold emergency session on Islamic State abuses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. Human Rights Council will hold an emergency session in Geneva on Monday on abuses being committed by Islamic State and other militant groups in Iraq, a U.N. statement said on Tuesday.

The request, made by the Iraqi government, was supported by states including Egypt on behalf of Arab states, Iran, the United States and European Union members, it said.

On Monday, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay condemned “appalling, widespread” crimes by Islamic State forces in Iraq, including mass executions of prisoners that she said could amount to war crimes.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams

