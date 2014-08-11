FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. congratulates designated new Iraqi prime minister: White House
August 11, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. congratulates designated new Iraqi prime minister: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDGARTOWN Mass. (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden congratulated Haider al-Abadi on Monday for being Iraq’s designated new prime minister and pledged U.S. support for an inclusive Iraqi government, the White House said.

“The prime minister-designate expressed his intent to move expeditiously to form a broad-based, inclusive government capable of countering the threat of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, and building a better future for Iraqis from all communities,” the White House said in a statement about the telephone call.

“The vice president relayed President Obama’s congratulations and restated his commitment to fully support a new and inclusive Iraqi government, particularly in its fight against ISIL,” it said.

The two men agreed to stay in close touch as the government formation process continued, the White House said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Susan Heavey

