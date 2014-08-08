FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. military completes drop of food, water over northern Iraq: official
August 8, 2014 / 1:23 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. military completes drop of food, water over northern Iraq: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. military aircraft dropped meals and water for Iraqis threatened by Islamist militants in northern Iraq, a senior U.S. defense official said on Thursday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the supplies were dropped near Sinjar, an area that some Iraqi minorities call home in the far northwest of the country.

“The mission was conducted by a number of U.S. military aircraft under the direction of U.S. Central Command. The aircraft that dropped the humanitarian supplies have now safely exited the immediate airspace over the drop area,” the official said.

Reporting by Missy Ryan; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

