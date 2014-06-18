FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top U.S. general says Iraq has asked for air power to counter ISIL
June 18, 2014 / 5:04 PM / 3 years ago

Top U.S. general says Iraq has asked for air power to counter ISIL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Martin Dempsey speaks next to U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel during the defense subcommittee of the Senate Appropriations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. military officer told a congressional hearing on Wednesday that the Iraqi government has asked for U.S. air support to help counter Islamist insurgents who have overrun part of the country in recent weeks.

Army General Martin Dempsey, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee: “we have a request from the Iraqi government for air power” to counter insurgents with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), but he did not say exactly when the request was made.

Asked whether the United States should honor that request, Dempsey responded indirectly, saying: “It is in our national security interest to counter ISIL wherever we find them.”

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Jim Loney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
