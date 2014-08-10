FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. strikes Islamic State targets in northern Iraq, Central Command says
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 10, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. strikes Islamic State targets in northern Iraq, Central Command says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. aircraft struck armored vehicles and other militant targets on Saturday in a second day of U.S. air strikes against the Islamic State, an extremist group threatening minorities in northern Iraq, U.S. Central Command said.

“At approximately 11:20 a.m. EDT, a mix of U.S. fighters and remotely piloted aircraft struck one of two (Islamic State) armored personnel carriers firing on Yazidi civilians near Sinjar, destroying the APC,” Central Command said in a statement. Several other strikes followed, making for a total of four strikes.

President Barack Obama earlier on Saturday warned Americans the new U.S. military campaign against fighters from the Islamic State, a militant group that is encroaching on the Iraqi Kurdish capital Arbil, could take time. He spoke a day after the United States conducted its first air strikes in Iraq since U.S. troops withdrew in 2011.

Reporting by Missy Ryan; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.