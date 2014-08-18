U.S. airstrikes hit Islamic State positions near Iraq dam: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military conducted airstrikes on Monday on Islamic State positions near the Mosul Dam in northern Iraq, the Pentagon said.

A mix of U.S. fighter, bomber and drone aircraft took part in the strikes, which damaged or destroyed six armed vehicles, a light armored vehicle, a vehicle-mounted anti-aircraft artillery gun, a checkpoint and an improvised explosive device emplacement belt, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Since Aug. 8, the U.S. military has conducted a total of 68 airstrikes in Iraq, the Pentagon said. Of those 68 strikes, 35 have been in support of Iraqi forces near the Mosul Dam.