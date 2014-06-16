U.S. official confirms talks with Iran about Iraq

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Iran discussed Iraq briefly on Monday, a senior U.S. official confirmed, saying such talks would not include military coordination and would not make “strategic determinations” over the heads of Iraqis.

“The issue did come up briefly with Iran on the margins of the P5+1 in Vienna today, separate from our trilateral meeting,” the senior State Department official said, referring to talks between Iran and six major powers about Iran’s nuclear program. U.S., Iranian and European Union officials held three-way talks on Monday but Iraq did not come up there, the official said.