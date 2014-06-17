Obama meets national security team on rebel threat to Iraq

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama met with the full roster of his national security advisers on Monday to discuss the threat to Iraq from Sunni insurgents, the White House said on Monday.

“The President will continue to consult with his national security team in the days to come,” the White House said, providing no further details.

The meeting included Secretary of State John Kerry, Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, Attorney General Eric Holder, and national security advisor Susan Rice. Also attending were U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power, CIA Director John Brennan, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Martin Dempsey.