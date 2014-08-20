U.S. could send another 300 military personnel to Iraq: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has requested additional military personnel to provide security in Iraq, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

The request for additional military personnel, which would include fewer than 300 people, has not yet been approved, the official said on condition of anonymity.

The U.S. military has already sent more than 800 soldiers to Iraq since Islamic State fighters took over much of the country’s north in June.