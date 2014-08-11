FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. official says backs Iraq president after Maliki vows to stay on
August 11, 2014 / 1:01 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. official says backs Iraq president after Maliki vows to stay on

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. official for Iraq said on Sunday he fully supported Iraqi President Fouad Masoum after Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, who the United States has blamed for stoking Iraq’s security crisis, accused Masoum of violating the constitution.

“Fully support President of Iraq Fouad Masoum as guarantor of the Constitution and a (prime minister) nominee who can build a national consensus,” Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Brett McGurk said on his Twitter feed.

In a tough televised speech likely to deepen political tensions as a Sunni insurgency rages, Maliki indicated that he will not drop his bid for a third term and accused the president of violating the constitution.

Reporting By Missy Ryan; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
