U.S. strikes Islamic State targets near Iraqi Kurdish capital Arbil

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States conducted new air strikes on Islamic State targets near Arbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region, U.S. Central Command said on Sunday.

The strikes, launched by drone aircraft and U.S. fighter jets, were aimed at protecting Kurdish Peshmerga forces as they face off against Islamist militants near Arbil, the site of a U.S. consulate and a U.S.-Iraqi joint military operations center, Central Command said in a statement.