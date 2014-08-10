FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. strikes Islamic State targets near Iraqi Kurdish capital Arbil
#World News
August 10, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. strikes Islamic State targets near Iraqi Kurdish capital Arbil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States conducted new air strikes on Islamic State targets near Arbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region, U.S. Central Command said on Sunday.

The strikes, launched by drone aircraft and U.S. fighter jets, were aimed at protecting Kurdish Peshmerga forces as they face off against Islamist militants near Arbil, the site of a U.S. consulate and a U.S.-Iraqi joint military operations center, Central Command said in a statement.

Reporting by Missy Ryan; Editing by Will Dunham

