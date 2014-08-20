FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. military continues to strike Islamic State in Iraq -U.S. officials
#World News
August 20, 2014

U.S. military continues to strike Islamic State in Iraq -U.S. officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Flight deck crew member confirms the deck is all clear before a F/A-18C Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA-87) take offs the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), in the Gulf August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. war planes continue to strike Islamic State targets in Iraq despite the militants’ killing of a U.S. journalist in retaliation for President Barack Obama’s air campaign in Iraq, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.

The United States has been conducting attacks on Islamic State vehicles and other targets in northern Iraq since earlier this month, as the White House seeks to help Iraq push back militants who have poured into the country from neighboring Syria.

In an act of apparent revenge for the strikes, the hardline Islamist group on Tuesday posted a video showing the beheading of American journalist James Foley, who disappeared while reporting in Syria in 2012. The group also threatened to act against another U.S. journalist reportedly in its custody.

Officials at the Pentagon said an announcement from U.S. Central Command about renewed strikes was expected later on Wednesday.

Reporting by Missy Ryan; Editing by Susan Heavey

