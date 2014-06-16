FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama tells Congress U.S. deploying up to 275 troops to Iraq
June 16, 2014 / 10:44 PM / 3 years ago

Obama tells Congress U.S. deploying up to 275 troops to Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A member of the Iraqi security forces searches the trunk of a vehicle at a checkpoint, as security increases in Baghdad, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama told Congress on Monday the United States was deploying up to 275 military personnel to provide support and security for U.S. personnel and the country’s embassy in Baghdad after militants seized control of the north of the country.

“This force is deploying for the purpose of protecting U.S. citizens and property, if necessary, and is equipped for combat,” Obama said in a letter to lawmakers. “This force will remain in Iraq until the security situation becomes such that it is no longer needed.”

The president said he was notifying Congress under the War Powers Resolution.

Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
