U.S. evacuation of Yazidis from Iraq's Mount Sinjar unlikely: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A possible U.S. mission to evacuate Yazidis trapped on Iraq’s Mount Sinjar after they fled Islamic State fighters is now unlikely to take place, following the assessment of a U.S. team, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

”The team has assessed that there are far fewer Yazidis on Mt. Sinjar than previously feared,“ the Pentagon said in a statement. ”The Yazidis who remain are in better condition than previously believed and continue to have access to the food and water that we have dropped.

“Based on this assessment the interagency has determined that an evacuation mission is far less likely,” the statement said, adding that the United States would continue to provide humanitarian assistance as needed.