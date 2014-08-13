FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. evacuation of Yazidis from Iraq's Mount Sinjar unlikely: Pentagon
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 13, 2014 / 11:49 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. evacuation of Yazidis from Iraq's Mount Sinjar unlikely: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A possible U.S. mission to evacuate Yazidis trapped on Iraq’s Mount Sinjar after they fled Islamic State fighters is now unlikely to take place, following the assessment of a U.S. team, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

”The team has assessed that there are far fewer Yazidis on Mt. Sinjar than previously feared,“ the Pentagon said in a statement. ”The Yazidis who remain are in better condition than previously believed and continue to have access to the food and water that we have dropped.

“Based on this assessment the interagency has determined that an evacuation mission is far less likely,” the statement said, adding that the United States would continue to provide humanitarian assistance as needed. 

Reporting by David Alexander and Sandra Maler; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.