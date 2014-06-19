Iraq to pay volunteer fighters in 'hot areas' $644 per month: state TV cites PM

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki announced that volunteers who fight in “hot areas” with the country’s security forces, which are battling an insurgency, will be given 750,000 Dinars ($644) per month, state television said on Thursday.

Non-fighting volunteers will be paid 500,000 Dinars ($450) and all volunteers will be given an extra 125,000 Dinar ($107) food allowance per month, the statement said.

Insurgents took two cities in northern Iraq last week and many soldiers have fled their posts during the continuing offensive, straining the army.