Iraq to pay volunteer fighters in 'hot areas' $644 per month: state TV cites PM
#World News
June 19, 2014 / 2:13 PM / 3 years ago

Iraq to pay volunteer fighters in 'hot areas' $644 per month: state TV cites PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki announced that volunteers who fight in “hot areas” with the country’s security forces, which are battling an insurgency, will be given 750,000 Dinars ($644) per month, state television said on Thursday.

Non-fighting volunteers will be paid 500,000 Dinars ($450) and all volunteers will be given an extra 125,000 Dinar ($107) food allowance per month, the statement said.

Insurgents took two cities in northern Iraq last week and many soldiers have fled their posts during the continuing offensive, straining the army.

Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
