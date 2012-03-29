Ban Ki-moon tells Assad 'world is waiting'

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad must turn his acceptance of a six-point peace plan into action to divert his country from a “dangerous trajectory” with risks for the entire region.

“It essential that President Assad put those commitments into immediate effect. The world is waiting for commitments to be translated into action. The key here is implementation, there is no time to waste,” Ban told an Arab League Summit in Baghdad on Thursday.