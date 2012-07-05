FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq watchdog to fine Zain unit for failing to list
July 5, 2012

Iraq watchdog to fine Zain unit for failing to list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s communications regulator will fine the local unit of Kuwait telecoms firm Zain (ZAIN.KW) $12,864 a day since September 2011 for failing to list on the country’s stock exchange, a senior official at the body said.

Zain and rivals Asiacell and Korek are mandated to list on the local bourse as part of their $1.25 billion operating licenses but all three missed an initial deadline of last August.

The Communications and Media Commission (CMC) said last Tuesday it would fine Asiacell and Korek for failing to hold an initial public offering. On Thursday it said Zain Iraq would face a penalty too.

“The hearing committee was of the view that all operators had enough time, more than four years, to prepare for the IPO, so there’s no excuse,” Ahmed Alomary, CMC commissioner, told Reuters.

Reporting by Serena Chaudhry via Baghdad Newsroom; editing by James Jukwey

