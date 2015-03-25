Iraqi president says expects U.S.-led coalition to carry out air strikes in Tikrit against Islamic State

Iraq's President Fouad Massoum speaks during an interview with Reuters at the presidential palace in Baghdad March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s President Fouad Massoum said on Wednesday that the U.S.-led coalition is expected to carry out air strikes soon against Islamic State in the Sunni city of Tikrit, after starting aerial reconnaissance flights this week.

“Since yesterday, aerial support and reconnaissance flights started in Tikrit. They first begin with reconnaissance missions; then they compile the aerial reports; and afterwards the aerial(strike) operations start,” Massoum told Reuters at the presidential palace in Baghdad.