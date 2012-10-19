Iraq issues arrest warrant for ex central bank chief, other officials

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi authorities issued arrest warrants for the former central bank chief and other bank officials after a probe into corruption, a spokesman for the high judicial council said on Friday.
Iraq’s cabinet on Tuesday ousted director Sinan al-Shibabi over a parliamentary charges bank officials were abusing dollar sales. His dismissal will do little to ease investor worries the government is undermining the bank’s autonomy.
Abdul-Sattar al-Birqdar, a spokesman for the judiciary council confirmed an arrest warrant issue was issued against Shibibi and some other officials. But he did not give any details about the charges they face.
Reporting by Aseel Kami; writing by Patrick Markey