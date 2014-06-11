FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Militants seize Turkish consulate in Iraq's Mosul: government sources
#World News
June 11, 2014 / 12:08 PM / 3 years ago

Militants seize Turkish consulate in Iraq's Mosul: government sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Militants have seized the Turkish consulate in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul and efforts are under way to ensure the safety of diplomatic staff, two Turkish government sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Sunni insurgents from an al Qaeda splinter group, the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), seized Mosul on Tuesday in a show of strength against Iraq’s Shi‘ite-led government.

“Certain militant groups in Mosul have been directly contacted to ensure the safety of diplomatic staff,” a Turkish government source said, adding there was no immediate information on the status of the diplomats.

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan held an emergency meeting with the Undersecretary of Turkey’s National Intelligence Agency (MIT) and Deputy Prime Minister Besir Atalay to discuss the developments, Turkish media reported.

The seizure of the consulate comes a day after 28 Turkish truck drivers were abducted by ISIL militants while delivering diesel to a power plant in Mosul.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk and Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
