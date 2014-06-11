FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says will retaliate if citizens held in Iraq are harmed
June 11, 2014 / 4:23 PM / 3 years ago

Turkey says will retaliate if citizens held in Iraq are harmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey will retaliate if any of its citizens and diplomats held by militants in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul are harmed, Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday.

“Right now we are engaged in calm crisis management, considering our citizens’ security. This should not be misunderstood. Any harm to our citizens and staff would be met with the harshest retaliation,” Davutoglu told reporters in New York in comments broadcast on Turkish television.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Janet Lawrence

