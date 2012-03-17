FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freed U.S. captive says he is ex-soldier, held since June
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 17, 2012 / 7:07 PM / 6 years ago

Freed U.S. captive says he is ex-soldier, held since June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - An American freed on Saturday after being held captive by Shi‘ite militiamen in Baghdad since last June said he was a former service member who was working in Iraq in a civilian capacity at the time he was seized.

The man was shown on Iraq’s Bagdadiya television flanked by lawmakers from the movement of Shi‘ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr. He wore a U.S. military uniform with no visible insignia. The lawmakers identified him phonetically as Randy Michael or Michaels.

“At which time I moved to a civilian capacity from then until June of 2011, when I was taken hostage by elements of Yom al-Maoud (Promised Day Brigade) under the direction of Sayyed Moqtada al-Sadr,” the man said in American accented English.

“I was taken inside Baghdad and have been kept in and around different locations within the city by al-Maoud. It was explained to me that my release has been for humanitarian reasons and that there was no exchange involved.”

Sadr officials had earlier said the man was a U.S. soldier and that they had handed him over to the United Nations mission in Baghdad.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.