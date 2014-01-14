FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombs kill 12 in Baghdad, militants stage big attack near Falluja
January 14, 2014 / 6:33 PM / 4 years ago

Bombs kill 12 in Baghdad, militants stage big attack near Falluja

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Two car bombs killed 12 people in Baghdad on Tuesday and Sunni Muslim militants staged coordinated attacks near the western city of Falluja, destroying two tanks and capturing a police station, police said.

A suicide bomber in an explosives-laden fuel tanker blew it up under a highway bridge near Falluja, causing the bridge to collapse and destroying one of two army tanks parked on top. Gunmen then attacked and destroyed the second tank.

Simultaneously, dozens of militants attacked a police station in the nearby town of Saqlawiya, forcing the police manning it to surrender. Army helicopters later attacked the gunmen in the captured police station.

Reporting by Kareem Rahim; Writing by Alistair Lyon

